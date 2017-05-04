Uganda: Bad Sex Unfairly Labelling Wives Barren

opinion

I wonder how many women out there are carrying this unattractive yoke around their necks - being called infertile or barren - yet the problem lies with someone smartly dressed in trousers!

The persistent problem of husbands understanding little or nothing about their wives' biological clock and menstrual cycles is to blame. For example, one perfectly healthy wife may be ovulating (a small window that may not exceed six days in a 28-day cycle) while her husband is having an all-man "nothing moment", where he is simply grumpy and wants to be alone.

Women are wired uniquely, as I wrote a few weeks ago basing on the findings of Naomi Wolf in her book, Vagina; A New Biography. So, before you write your wife off as a failure in the reproduction department, know that she could be one of those whose peak fertility is restricted to just a couple of days, even as others seem to conceive at the mere sneeze of their husbands.

It does not make your wife barren; it means your timing is poor and your approach to sex bad. When trying to conceive, sex in a marriage takes another dimension and it is important that both stakeholders are on the same page.

Because many husbands do not want to get on board with more targeted timetabling, it makes the whole exercise tedious, exhausting and not enjoyable as madam tries to nail you down during her "right" days, and on occasion comes close to raping you just to get her egg fertilised!

You see a husband crying into his drink, about how the wife has failed to give him a child, before he retires back to his marital home and sleeps on the sofa. Again.

Is the baby going to implant by telepathy or through WhatsApp?

I will go back to Erin [not real name], who I once wrote about here as having an infamously grumpy husband that has gradually killed their sex life and marriage singlehandedly.

"There is a time he spent months - months! - sleeping in front of the TV in the sitting room. I would ask if anything was wrong and his answer was standard: 'nothing'," she wrote back then in her email.

Well, Erin is lucky she has children, but imagine this treatment for a wife trying to conceive. In other cases, husbands who love their alcohol too much also damage their sperm quality and quantity, and no matter how much they make love to their wives during the right window, they could be "firing blanks" and then spending their sober moments complaining to relatives, friends and in-laws, "my wife is barren!"

Dude, you may not be delivering your services well. Online ob/gyn resources concur that excessive alcohol lowers testosterone levels and sperm quality and quantity, not to mention affecting libido and causing impotence.

Before you blame all your parenting (or lack thereof) woes on your wife, make a mental check. When she is at her most fertile, are you even sexually available? If you are available, do you care about the quality and quantity of tools you bring on deck?

Trying to start a family can be very stressful to a marriage's sex life if it does not happen when and as expected. This stress of waiting for it to happen only makes the sex worse, which is why psychologists advise couples battling perceived or real infertility to approach lovemaking without anxiety and just go with the flow.

One way to achieve this is to timetable the sex. While you can enjoy each other all month through, pay special attention to your wife's moon beads to make sure you are on board, alert and ready to rumble on the few days when probability to conceive is highest.

I know couples that thought they would need to go the IVF way, but with simple tweaks in their sex timetables, conceived before they could pay those millions to a fertility specialist.