South Africa: Cronje Back At Scrumhalf for Lions

Lions coach Johan Ackermann has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Rebels in Melbourne.

Ackermann has made three changes to the starting team which won 24-15 against the Force in Perth last weekend.

Up front, Lourens Erasmus comes in at lock, replacing Andries Ferreira, while Cyle Brink takes the No 7 jersey from Ruan Ackermann.

In the backline, Ross Cronje is back at scrumhalf, replacing Faf de Klerk.

The Lions said the changes were made due to their rotation policy.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 07:00 (SA time).

Teams:

Rebels

TBA

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Lourens Erasmus, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Ruan Ackermann, 20 Robert Kruger, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Anthony Volmink

Source: Sport24