4 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cronje Back At Scrumhalf for Lions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lions coach Johan Ackermann has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Rebels in Melbourne.

Ackermann has made three changes to the starting team which won 24-15 against the Force in Perth last weekend.

Up front, Lourens Erasmus comes in at lock, replacing Andries Ferreira, while Cyle Brink takes the No 7 jersey from Ruan Ackermann.

In the backline, Ross Cronje is back at scrumhalf, replacing Faf de Klerk.

The Lions said the changes were made due to their rotation policy.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 07:00 (SA time).

Teams:

Rebels

TBA

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Lourens Erasmus, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Ruan Ackermann, 20 Robert Kruger, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Anthony Volmink

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Zuma - I Reshuffled My Cabinet to Make Room for Young People

President Jacob Zuma said on Thursday he reshuffled his Cabinet recently to make room for young people to join… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.