Some rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) kits on the market, which assist in detecting malaria parasites in human blood, are not tested by National Drug Authority (NDA) to certify their quality.

"There are two ways how RDTs kits enter the country. Some are tested by NDA and charged two per cent as verification fee, while others are imported by traders directly without testing their quality from NDA [hence] they don't have a verification certificate from NDA," the executive director of HEPS-Uganda, Denis Kibira, says.

"However the RDTs kits imported by traders are charged a 24 per cent in taxes. This increases their costs and they become expensive for patients to test for malaria."

Kibira told The Observer last week during the commemoration of World Malaria day that expensive RDTs are to blame for people self-medicating without proper diagnosis.

"It leads to misusing malaria drugs [and] increases drug resistance," he said. "World Health Organisation and ministry of Health recommended 'Test, Treat and Track malaria' in 2012 and now 89 per cent of malaria tests in the country are done using RDTs."

NDA publicist Fredrick Sekyanzi says they are working with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to control medical devices entering the country without testing.

Kibira says malaria is still the biggest cause of death in Uganda. And according to their survey conducted on Ugandan radio listeners, 32 per cent treat malaria without any tests.

"Twenty-four per cent find a malaria test too expensive, 23 per cent don't know about malaria tests and 21 per cent find malaria tests [inaccessible]," he says.

He urged Ugandans to test before treating malaria for effective intervention.

"We found that only one in five fevers is actually malaria; testing is necessary to prevent misuse of anti-malarials. Other people had typhoid and bacterial infections [but were treating malaria]," Kibira says.

According to a ministry of health report for 2015, malaria is still the biggest cause of illness and death in Uganda with 10,500 deaths annually - the third highest in the world.

The report says malaria accounts for 30 to 50 per cent of out-patients cases in hospital, 15-20 per cent admissions and up to 20 per cent hospital deaths.

Kibira requested government to increase the budget for malaria interventions such as tests and treatment.

"The money government is putting into malaria interventions is currently less than what they promised in the Abuja declaration. There is a big gap in finding the health sector," he says.

In the 2016-2017 financial year, government allocated Shs 1.3tn to the health sector. Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the deputy manager, malaria control programme, says malaria cases in Kampala have reduced due to high education standards of residents, better neighbourhoods, and availability of drug shops and hospitals.

"When people surrounding you don't have malaria, even if a mosquito bites you, it can't transmit malaria because it has no parasites. When people understand the importance of sleeping under mosquito nets, it reduces malaria compared to rural people using [donated] mosquito nets for [sieving] juice, fishing and for granaries," he says.

Kyabayinze says Kampala has only 1 per cent of people with malaria unlike in Karamoja and some northern parts of Uganda where 34 per cent people have malaria due to bushes and stagnant water around their homes, plus lack of drugs.

"About 19 per cent of the total population has malaria," he says.

Kyabayinze urged traders not to overprice anti-malarial drugs, since government is subsidizing them. He says a dose should not cost beyond Shs 4,000.