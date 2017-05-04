4 May 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Africa: Whatsapp Hitch Wednesday Night Causes Worldwide Apprehension

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
WhatsApp on mobile phone.

Ugandans Wednesday night took to social media to complain after they realized they could not use WhatsApp to send or receive messages.

The problem that started soon after 11pm, was first thought by many, to be a local problem. It soon turned out that it was a worldwide problem, as the messaging service was apparently facing connectivity issues.

Website DownDetector.co.uk recorded the incident, but there was no immediate response from WhatsApp officials.

From initial apprehension, the outage soon turned into a topic for jokes on other social media platforms like twitter, before it was resolved at around Thursday 1.20am. On twitter, hashtag #whatsappdown started trending.

More than 1 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends and family. It is free and offers simple, secure, reliable messaging and calling, available on phones all over the world.

The name WhatsApp is a pun on the phrase What's Up.

WhatsApp was founded by Jan Koum and Brian Acton who had previously spent 20 years combined at Yahoo. WhatsApp joined Facebook in 2014, but continues to operate as a separate app with a laser focus on building a messaging service that works fast and reliably anywhere in the world.

Uganda

Uganda, Tanzania Ranked Worst on Gender Policy Score Card

Uganda and Tanzania trail behind the rest of the East African countries on the score card sheet when it comes to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.