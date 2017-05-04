Tanzania: Algerians in Tanzania Told to Vote

Algerians living in Tanzania were yesterday asked to turn up in big numbers this morning to elect members of the lower house of the bicameral parliament, the People's National Assembly.

Algerian Ambassador to Tanzania Belabed Saad, speaking in Dar es Salaam, described the election as an opportunity for Algeria citizens to exercise their democratic rights and freely express their opinions in getting the best leaders in parliament.

"There will be a polling station at the Algerian Embassy in Dar es Salaam...let all eligible Algerians, wherever they are in Tanzania, come and vote," he said, hinting that 462 seats in parliament will be filled in the first elections under the new constitution.

The envoy said the North African nation has mobilised all the requisite resources to ensure free and peaceful democratic elections. He said the country has invited international observers from the United Nations, African Union, European Union, Islamic Organisation of State of Arab League in the first election under the independent electoral commission.

"Under this elections all Algerians (about one million) living outside the country will have eight representatives," said the envoy, adding that over 23 million registered voters, including 956,534 in foreign countries, are expected to cast their votes.

Today's election for members of parliament follows the presidential voting of April 17, 2014 in which incumbent President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was re-elected with 82 per cent of the votes.