Kenya: EACC Raid Swazuri Home Over SGR Compensation Graft Claims

Nairobi — EACC detectives on Thursday morning raided homes of top National Lands Commission officials--including Chairman Muhammad Swazuri--over corruption claims.

An EACC official told Capital FM News that the detectives are conducting an investigation over allegations skewed compensation of the Standard Gauge Railway land.

"The raid was conducted this morning at the homes of Swazuri and other officials, we will get you more details later," the official said.

Apart from Swazuri's home, the detectives also raided the home NLC Vice Chairperson and other top management officials.

They took away documents to facilitate their investigation, but there was no immediate confirmation if any of the officials was arrested.

Swazuri has been under a parliamentary committee investigation following a complaint by former journalist Mugo Njeru who claimed he bribed him to facilitate compensation of his prime land.

Njeru and his wife Edith Wairimu accused Swazuri of demanding a bribe of Sh1.2 million to be compensated for their land which the government acquired for the Standard Gauge Railway project.

The petitioner's 80 acres is located off Mombasa Road in Nairobi and the committee was told that a surveyor from the Lands Ministry mapped out the disputed land and wrote a report confirming that he was the owner.

Swazuri insists that the parliamentary committee did not have powers to investigate allegations of bribery and corruption as the mandate exclusively belongs to the police and EACC.

"By purporting to do so, the committee is acting in excess of jurisdiction by usurping the exclusive roles of the police and EACC," he argued.