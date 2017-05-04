Cameroon: Anglophone Crisis - Mezam Courts Wait for Lawyers

Barely four Common Law Lawyers were spotted during Court Sessions on May 2, 2017 in Bamenda

Six months after Common Law Lawyers began their strike action, the Courts of Law in Bamenda are still in short supply of the men and women of the law. In effect, robes and Whigs were rare on May 2, 2017, the day Lawyers were expected to resume sessions. By 10 am, the North West Court of Appeal featured some two Lawyers. Meanwhile, Courts II and III of the Mezam High Court featured full Criminal Sessions with only two Lawyers present in both. The Cause list for Court II carried some 31 matters for the day's hearings., Court I of the High Court was handling Preliminary Investigations in a case of aggravated theft. It was in Chambers. Over at the Bamenda Magistrate Court, Lawyers were absent from virtually all the Court halls when Cameroon Tribune visited by 11.30 am. Litigants were however, visible in all the Courts, set for Criminal, Civil and Labour matters. It emerged from the corridors of the Courts that since the strike action started, Court sessions have been on course without Lawyers. Judgments and rulings have been taken on many cases while others that absolutely require the presence of Lawyers are adjourned.