Cameroon: NGO Schools Consumers On Best Practices

As a follow up to the World Consumer Rights Day which was celebrated across the globe on March 15, Millenaire International - PLUS, (MI-PLUS) has drilled consumers on responsible behavior. During a conference organized in Yaounde on Wednesday April 26, 2017, the non-governmental organization which is engaged in the furtherance of consumer protection and sustainable development implored consumers across the country to know their rights as well as duties. The conference was organized under the theme: "Dialogue with all stakeholders." According to Jean Blanc Takou Sagouah, Executive President of MI-PLUS, the training is important because it will curb the rate at which consumers go on strike as well as encourage convivial living between consumers and service/product providers. He announced that they will engage in proximity sensitization campaigns in the days ahead.

