Cameroon: Bamenda University Teaching Hospital - Construction Works Begin

Conceived and designed to reduce morbidity, mortality and reduce the number of medical evacuations towards Yaounde, the Minister of Public Health, André Mama Fouda has officially launched works on the new Bamenda Regional University Teaching Hospital in the neighbourhood of Ntambang, Bamenda III Sub Division. It is all about a FCFA 15 billion project to build and equip the modern day health facility featuring 121 hospital beds. A technical presentation ahead of the visit to the construction site on May 3, 2017 revealed that it will be a level II University Teaching Hospital to offer services that include; Obstetrics, Cardiology, Neurology, Dentistry, CD scanning, delivery rooms, medical and surgical hospitalization, intensive care units etc. On hand to set the tone for works to begin, the visiting Minister, André Mama Fouda acknowledged that it is a challenge for the "Alliances Construction Cameroon" company to deliver in 18 months. The Minister committed government's action to stand by the contractor so that the facility can be good for use within the prescribed timeline. The project, a special offer of the Head of State, Paul Biya was also the subject of an information session between the Minister and community leaders at the conference hall of the North West Governor's Office. On the site proper, the General Manager of the Contracting Company, El Anbri Saoudi stated preparedness to rise to expectation and deliver the highly expected project to enhance health care.

