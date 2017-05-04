Sudan: Wali (Governor) of Northern State Appreciates Sudanese - Saudi Relations

Dongola — The Wali (governor) of the Northern State, Engineer Ali Al-Awad, Wednesday received in Dongola, the Northern State, a Saudi delegation headed by Prince Yousif bin Saud bin Abdul-Aziz, in presence of the Ministers of Investment, Finance and Social Affairs, and welcomed the Saudi investments in the state.

He appreciated the distinguished relations between Sudan and Saudi Arabia.

The Wali referred to the ongoing efforts being exerted by Sudan and Saudi Arabia for implementing the Arab food security initiative.

He directed the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Tourism in the Northern State to remove any impediments facing the local and foreign investors.

He pointed to the potentialities in the Northern State which have made it attractive for the national and Arab investments.

Prince Yousif bin Saud bin Abdul-Aziz has affirmed the desire of his country to invest in the Northern State.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Investment in the Northern State, Jaafar Abdul-Majid, said that the Saudi delegation has inspected a number of successful investment projects in the Northern State, including Amtar and Al-Rajihi projects, and toured a number of tourism and antiquities sites.