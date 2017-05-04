Sudan: President Bashir Receives Parliament Response to His Speech Before the Legislature

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, on Wednesday received the parliamentary delegation that submitted the legislature response to the statement delivered by the President of the Republic earlier.

President Bashir in statement before the parliamentary delegation has stressed that over a hundred political parties and organizations are taking part in the coming National Accord Government's various levels and powers including the executive and legislative and that this would entail expanding he parliament in a way that it would observe all these forces and be ready to draft the coming permanent constitution in the country.

He said the committee to draft the constitution would be given a full year for consultations with the various political, social and civil society forces, research centers, institutions and private citizens in and outside the Sudan to express their full view on the matter.

The president underlined the need for tighter cooperation between the legislative and executive bodies in the country in line with the specifications set for each of them the president has expressed his appreciation for the huge role played by the parliament during the past period and that his government remains keen for cooperation with the legislature to further boost the building of the state at all levels.

He said all indices show that the country is heading for a period of full recovery in all areas, showing a new era of stability and progress in the country, ahead.

The president pointed out to the unique experience of the Sudanese people and state in the parliamentary domains as well as its creative approach in resolving problems and challenges facing the nation, referring to the National Dialogue and its outcome and how many counties with social and political diversities want to copy for resolving their differences.

Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omar, the Speaker, has referred to the various rich experiences of the Sudan in the domain of legislations and political actions and the national Dialogue as well as the recent constitutional amendments which all pour into the country's interests, security, stability and prosperity of the people.