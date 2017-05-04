Sudan: The Eastern African Standby Force (EASF)

Khartoum — A handover ceremony took place in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa between the outgoing leader of the Eastern African Standby Force, Brigadier General Kabisa of Burundi and the incoming commander, Brigadier Alla Edin Mirghani, who has been selected to take over from the outgoing leader.

The ceremony was attended by the Sudan ambassador to Addis Ababa, Jamal Sheikh as well as eh member of the diplomatic mission in Ethiopia, the military attaché and members of EASF in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It is to be noted that EASF is affiliated o he African peace and Security council and was established din 2-003, Sudan is one of the founding members, and is aimed to serve he objective of sustainable security and stability I n he region and he areas through carrying out operation for preservation of security and for intervention in emergency situations that threaten the security and peace of the concerned state.