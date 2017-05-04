Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Performance of Ministry of Minerals

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has got acquainted with performance of Ministry of Minerals during the first one-third of this year.

Minister of Minerals, Ahmed Mohamed Sadiq Al-Karuri said in press statements following his meeting with the Vice-President in the Republican Palace, Wednesday, that the Vice-President gave directive for tightening control over gold produced and facilitating procedures for private sector to enter into interactions of purchase and export of golds and that the Central Bank of Sudan should appoint proxies in the productive states so as to be part of process of making control over the products.