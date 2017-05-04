Sudan: Abu-Garda - Watery Diarrhea Cases Decrease

Kosti — Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Bahr Idriss Abu-Garda has affirmed the decrease of watery diarrhea cases in the White Nile State.

The minister who inspected, Wednesday , the disease affected-areas, accompanied by the Wali (governor) of the State and a number of federal and state's senior health official, told SUNA that the situation is under full control via interventions for chlorination of water, revealing that two cases were detected in Um-Jar and twenty other infections at Al-Konoze area.

He pointed out that deaths have stopped for more than a week, and the recently installed integrated- stations are doing well.