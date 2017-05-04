3 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Undersecretary of Information Ministry Affirms Importance of Honesty and Patriotism in Press Practicing

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Ambassador Yasser Khidir, has called for protecting the media profession by training and qualification.

Addressing a festival held Wednesday on the occasion of the World Press Day, Khidir has affirmed the importance of protecting the press profession by honesty and patriotism with the aim to safeguard the nation's security and unity.

He pointed out that the practicing of press is a serious national responsibility. He pointed to the role of the Ministry of Information in guaranteeing the press honesty, avoiding unruliness and protecting the media freedom and discipline.

