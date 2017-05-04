Sudan: President of the Sudanese Journalists Union Commends Press Freedoms in Sudan

Khartoum — The President of the Sudanese Journalists Union Sadeq al Rizaigi, has commended the freedom of the press in the Sudan which Sudanese journalists enjoy, stressing that there is no single detained or arrested journalists in the country

He said the freedoms enjoyed by Sudanese journalists is unrivalled in many of the neighboring countries.

Addressing a ceremony marking the journalists day, Rizaigi stressed that the safety of the journalists comes first and that this safety and wellbeing of the journalists is actually undermined by some people who practice organized crimes against journalists, a matter which, he stressed, requires more solidarity between the journalistic organizations and the individual journalists and that new methods and means for protection of journalists be created.

He said the governments around the globe face huge challenges in standing in face of these crimes against journalists around the globe, citing the reports compiled by the international union for journalists in Moscow and which indicate that dozens of journalists were killed in 2016 by new methods.

The Chairman of the Sudanese press and Publication council, Fadul Allah Mohamed, has on his part pointed out violence against journalists is similar to depriving them of the oxygen. He said the freedoms allowed by the government in the Sudan are good compared to neighboring countries but that these freedoms have to be expanded and strengthened by the outcomes of the National Dialogue.

Representative of the National Committee for Education Science and Culture in the Sudan, Abdul Mahmoud Al Nour, has expressed readiness to cooperate and enter into partnership with all in order to serve the objectives of the journalistic performance.

UNESCO representative Aiman Badri has said his organization is an independent and objective one and that it would stand against any tumult that threatens freedoms of the press.

