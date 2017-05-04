3 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of State for Justice Presides Over Sudan Delegation to AALCO Meetings

Nairobi — The Minister of State for Justice, Dr Tahani Torad-Debba chaired Sudan's delegation participating in meetings of the 56th session of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organization (AALCO) which is taking place in Nairobi, Kenya during May 1-5 with participation of delegations from a number of Arab and African countries.

Dr Tahani indicated in her speech before the AALCO meeting to current political and legal developments in Sudan, underlining Sudan's commitment with international laws and conventions as it was stipulated the current constitution of Sudan.

The Minister of State for Justice reviewed the state efforts on enactment of laws and legislations that contributed to curbing the organized crimes, human trafficking, corruption, money laundering and terrorism.

She indicated that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has breached the UN Charter, and principles of justice and the international law.

