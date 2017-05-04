Photo: The Citizen

President John Magufuli fired the workers for allegedly using phony academic certificates.

The government has issued fresh guidelines that allow legitimate public-sector workers who were recently fired for allegedly using phony academic certificates to legally challenge the state decision before May 15.

However, the government warns all those challenging the government to ensure their documents were genuine or they would face twice the existing penalties.

Dr Laurean Ndumbaro, the permanent secretary (PS)whose brief covers public service and good governance, told a news conference here yesterday those who feel 'victimised' could file their appeals through their employers.

Accordingly, they will have to write to the PS in the President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance) through their employers, attaching soft and hard copies of their Form Four and Form Six education academic certificates.

The PS also detailed that the appellants, after writing a letter to their employers - with soft and hard copies attached - would then submit the documents online to the National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) and the Public Service Office.

"The electronic application is to ease the process, despite the victim sending hard copies of certificates," he said, warning that only those who had announced to have lost their original certificates would be entertained during the 're-verification exercise.

' The exercise also involve those who were listed to have 'shared' the same academic certificates as well as those who submitted incomplete certificates during the initial verification process.

"We have received a number of appeals already, but to make it clear only those with genuine documents will be considered," he said, adding that government wasn't 'targeting' any legitimate employee and emphasised: "... those who hold genuine certificates will be reinstated after re-verification." the PS explained.

On those who had 'upgraded' their academic documents, Dr Ndumbaro noted that 'the reverification' will only consider "the first issued certificates." "If you had a 'Division Four' certificate but managed to re-sit your exams and got another certificate with higher grades ... and perhaps you had submitted the new certificate containing good results, the system will 'indicate' you are among those with 'forged' applications." "In other words, the new certificates will not be recognised by the system and therefore you will join the jobless team," he stressed.

The PS also warned the general public over the emerging 'con' gangs of so-called employees in the Public Service Management Office and Necta, currently demanding two to five million shillings, so they could 'removed' them from 'the list of shame,' saying these may face 'double tragedy' if they succumbed to the 'con' scheme. "Neither the Ministry nor the Council has any such employees," Dr Ndumbaro cautioned.

Earlier, the Minister in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angellah Kairuki, told the National Assembly that the government had agreed to offer an 'appeal window" for those felt aggrieved. However, she warned that stiffer penalties would be taken against those who might abuse such opportunity. Meanwhile, the government has announced 15,000 new jobs to be filled before June 30, this year.

Dr Ndumbaro explained that the new jobs weren't related to the ones announced by President John Magufuli when firing 9,932 civil servants who were implicated in the 'bogus certificates' saga.

Neither are they related to the over 52,000 posts announced by Minister Kairuki. According to the PS, the jobs now on offer were part of the over 71,000 jobs which the government announced during FY 2016/17. The verification exercise for central government employees is due May 10, this year, according to Dr Ndumbaro.