Kenya: Foreign Envoys Condemn Sham Primaries, Urge Credible Elections in Kenya

Foreign envoys have expressed concern that the recent shambolic political party primaries in Kenya could be a pointer to possible organisational challenges during the August 8 General Election.

In a joint statement signed by the heads of missions from the United States, European Union, Nordic countries and Australia, the diplomats said that the process which was marred by irregularities in many of the polling centres was a disappointment to many Kenyans who had turnout in large numbers to exercise their democratic rights.

"Kenyans from all sides also rightfully expressed frustration with the serious organisational challenges and allegations of improprieties that affected many of the polls. Even more troubling were the unacceptable acts of violence and intimidation during the process," reads part of the statement.

The envoys said the primaries have highlighted the importance of a free, fair, credible, and peaceful General Election, and supported calls by a section leaders for the losers to accept defeat as a sign of mature democracy.

While emphasising that they remain neutral in the Kenyan elections, they called on all Kenyans, especially politicians, to embrace peace and reject any incitement to violence.

"In August, Kenya has an opportunity to reaffirm its democracy to Africa and the entire world. We stand with all Kenyans who seek free, fair, credible, and peaceful elections," they said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the envoys said, has a great responsibility in conducting the upcoming General Election and pledged to support the electoral body in the task ahead.