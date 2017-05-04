3 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Water Restrictions Partially Lifted in Tshwane

Tagged:

Related Topics

Water restrictions in Tshwane have been partially lifted, the city said on Wednesday.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Moeketsi Bokaba said this would take effect from May 8.

Bokaba said residents will not be allowed to irrigate gardens with a hosepipe or sprinkler between 11:00 and 16:00.

"This will be applicable for the winter and summer seasons. Consumers are urged to continue conserving water by using water wisely and sparingly."

Drilling of boreholes, except in the dolomite areas, will be allowed.

"All water users are urged to change the manner in which they utilise water and to maintain vigilance in conserving this scarce resource. Water saving must become part of our lifestyle," Bokaba said.

The water conservation measures implemented during the period of the initial restrictions should become the norm, he said.

Bokaba said residents were urged to use grey water for watering gardens and flushing toilets. They should also report water leaks and burst pipes, and install water-saving devices, he said.

The department of water and sanitation lifted water restrictions for consumers who receive water from the Integrated Vaal River System two months ago.

Source: News24

South Africa

Trade Federation Singing the Same Tune as ANC Enemies - Veteran

It was worrying that President Jacob Zuma was booed by members of his party's alliance partner Cosatu, MK Military… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.