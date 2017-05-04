South Africa: Water Restrictions Partially Lifted in Tshwane

Water restrictions in Tshwane have been partially lifted, the city said on Wednesday.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Moeketsi Bokaba said this would take effect from May 8.

Bokaba said residents will not be allowed to irrigate gardens with a hosepipe or sprinkler between 11:00 and 16:00.

"This will be applicable for the winter and summer seasons. Consumers are urged to continue conserving water by using water wisely and sparingly."

Drilling of boreholes, except in the dolomite areas, will be allowed.

"All water users are urged to change the manner in which they utilise water and to maintain vigilance in conserving this scarce resource. Water saving must become part of our lifestyle," Bokaba said.

The water conservation measures implemented during the period of the initial restrictions should become the norm, he said.

Bokaba said residents were urged to use grey water for watering gardens and flushing toilets. They should also report water leaks and burst pipes, and install water-saving devices, he said.

The department of water and sanitation lifted water restrictions for consumers who receive water from the Integrated Vaal River System two months ago.

Source: News24