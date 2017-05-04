4 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Rape Cases Sour in Dar es Salaam, General Violence Drops

By Maureen Odunga

Whereas violent incidents are generally on the decline, rape cases in Dar es Salaam have increased from 972 in 2015 to 1,030 in 2016, the 2016 Tanzania Human Rights report has revealed.

The Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) report released in the city yesterday that fewer incidents of violence against men were reported.

"A total of 7,475 incidents were reported in 2016, whereas a staggering 17,059 cases were reported in 2015," noted the report, adding that out of the 2,800 rape incidents which were reported by June 2016, Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro had 1,030 and 151, incidents, respectively.

"In Kilimanjaro the incidents increased from 92 in the period of March to August 2015 to 151 during the same period in 2016," the report notes. On the other hand, spousal violence recorded an average of 40 per cent of women in Tanzania, with Mara and Shinyanga recording the highest rate at 78 per cent.

The report has also observed that mob violence slightly decreased from 997 in 2015 to 705 incidents in 2015. Among the mob violence incidents was the killing of researchers and their driver in Dodoma by villagers in Mvumi Ward in Chamwino.

While launching the report, Retired Judge, Eusebia Munuo said there was a serious violation of the right to life in the country, charging that every human being is entitled to protect human life.

"Cases of violence and murder are becoming critical in the country, mob justice has become normal among the communities whereby suspects of crimes such as theft are severely beaten and sometimes burnt to death," she noted.

She observed other incidents like killing of the elderly, people with albinism, killings emanated from witchcraft beliefs and killings of police officers all together set a bad image for the country, stressing on the need to protect each one's life

