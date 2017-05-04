Tanzania: Vodacom Premier League Goes Into Enigmatic 14-Days

As Mainland Premier League rolls closer to climax, tension has gripped; both teams seeking the league title and seven others threatened by relegation at the bottom of the table.

League leaders Simba and the defending champions Young Africans, who are title favourites, are fiercely chasing the championship with the former at the helm with 59 points and the latter breathing fire close behind with 56 points.

The title race, which has been a two-giant affair for several weeks, has now left only 14 days to solve a jigsaw puzzle that will unveil the country's representative in the CAF Champions League.

Mathematically Simba, who have played 27 matches, will hit 68 maximum points do they win three remaining matches while their traditional rivals, Yanga, with two matches less, will knock 71 points if they win all five matches. The two-week tension that starts this weekend, will be curtain-raised by six matches on May 6 and later May in various venues.

The new fixture released by Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) shows there would be five matches on May 5 and one on May 6. Most notable match of the weekend will pit Yanga against Tanzania Prisons at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

If Yanga win the match they will regain an overnight helm with 59 points thanks to superior goal difference and they will remain at the top if Simba lose their Sunday encounter against African Lyon at the same venue.

The relegation tension will be in Mwanza on the same day when the bottom-placed JKT Ruvu will play hosts Toto Africa in the match that will give a clear picture of which team deserves demotion. In Songea, the relegation haunted Majimaji FC will host Mwadui at Majimaji Stadium.

Majimaji who are second from bottom will be fighting tooth and nail to win three points or else they face relegation. At Mabatini ground in Malandizi township, the hosts Ruvu Shooting will host Kagera Sugar in a match expected to be tough, but highly entertaining. The day's final match, according to the fixture, will see Azam FC hosting Mbao FC at Chamazi Complex.

The only match on Sunday will be between Simba and African Lyon, the team that handed Simba their first round defeat.

While all five matches will be kicked off at 4:00, the match between Azam and Mbao will be held at 19:00. A week later on May 13, Simba are scheduled to host Stand United at the National Stadium and the following day, May 14, Yanga will play Mbeya City at the same venue.

The league climax will be on May 20 when Simba will host Mwadui as Yanga will be in Mwanza to play Mbao FC. TFF, however, are yet to release the pending fixture of Yanga versus Kagera Sugar and Yanga against Toto Africa, both matches were earlier scheduled to kick off in Dar es Salaam.