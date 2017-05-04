There are ongoing rumours that Andrew Kabuura has resigned from Super Sport and is soon joining Kwese TV. The joining Kwese TV bit is true but the presenter/ commentator is still part of Super Sport, he says.

Kabuura, who has been with the channel for more than five years confirmed to us that he's still with them and what has happened is that some of the operations which he has been doing have just been put on hold.

"Super Sport reduced their operation in East and some parts of Central Africa in countries like Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria which have been my areas of work," he said, adding that the pay TV will still feature him in the near future for example during the Africa Cup of Nations or any other competition.

Kabuura also said that he has a good and cordial relationship with Super Sport but as a freelancer, he's at liberty of working with other media houses. His work with Kwese TV starts next month.