Uganda: Kagina Bars Journalist From Recording Her Parliament Submission

Journalists and Members of Parliament were yesterday treated to a shocker when Uganda National Roads Authority Executive Director Allen Kagina barred a journalist from recording her submission to the Budget Committee.

The Observer's Josephine Namuloki had a bad World Press Freedom Day after Ms Kagina, who was asking the Committee to reallocate about shs220b from various stalled projects to fund others, refused her from recording her submission.

"You know they at times interrupt us," said Ms Kagina, after blocking Ms Namuloki from placing her recorder to record her response to a question.

Awed, MPs looked on with surprise, before laughing the matter away as a dejected Ms Namuloki trembled her way back to her seat.

In Committee meetings without loud speakers, journalists moves their gadgets from speaker to speaker as proceedings continue, a standard practice that has not attracted such incidence in the past.

Ms Namuloki later spoke about the incidence at Parliament's press office, condemning the acts as "against freedom of expression and the media."

Ms Kagina, who was in the company of Works State Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, wanted MPs to bless the reallocation, but the move sparked off a divisive debate after which MPs advised her to go through the Ministry of Finance.

"We have two months to the end of the Financial Year, after which the money will be returned to the treasury," Ms Kagina told the legislators.

Kyankwanzi Woman MP Anna Maria Nankabirwa said, "Aren't you usurping the powers of Ministry of Finance; we are suppressing many works and giving funds to UNRA."

Attempts by Committee Chairperson Amos Lugoloobi (NRM, Ntenjeru South) to make a case for Ms Kagina's request rattled MPs the more, with West Budama North MP Richard Okoth asking the Committee Chairperson to declare his interest on the matter.

Later, Gen Wamala told Daily Monitor that the need to have the money reallocated is intended to get money from projects that have stalled to ones that are progressing but underfunded.

"There are some works which move faster and others which don't, so you have money which is redundant and you have another project which is not given enough money," said Gen Wamala.

The MPs resolved to consult with their legal counsel on whether the request was properly before the Committee, after a polarizing debate.