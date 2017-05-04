Nigeria: Clark Tackles Obasanjo Over Jonathan

A former Minister of Information, Edwin Clark, on Wednesday accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of deliberately inciting Nigerians against former President Goodluck Jonathan and other Ijaw leaders.

Mr. Clark stated this in an open letter addressed to Mr. Obasanjo over his remarks in the newly published book, " Against the Run of Play", written by Olusegun Adeniyi.

The former minister said Mr. Obasanjo's claims in the new book were "false and despicable".

"For instance," The Ijaw leader said, "some of the statements you made against me in your book 'Under My Watch' were the same statements you repeated in Olusegun Adeniyi's book which is an arrangement between the two of you to condemn the Ijaw and to incite other Nigerian leaders to disparage the Ijaw leaders particularly myself and the younger ones like Asari Dokubo whom you kept in prison for two years without trial until we begged you to release him.

Mr. Clark asked what the former president really wanted from Mr. Jonathan and the Ijaw people, saying the issues raised in the new book were a rehash of what Mr. Obasanjo failed to do when he held sway as Nigerian president.

"What do you really want from Jonathan and the Ijaw people?" he said.

"Most of the various issues you raised in collaboration with Olusegun Adeniyi's book " Against the Run of Play" are mere re-visitation of the many things you did and failed to do in your eight years of mis-governance."

He denied Mr. Obasanjo's claim that Mr. Jonathan was clannish and tat he surrounded himself with his Ijaw kinsmen.

Mr. Clark, who is also the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, also accused Mr. Obasanjo of being the architect of the travails Nigeria is currently going through.

"Another criticism you made against Jonathan was Jonathan's way of handling Boko Haram and that Jonathan was not interested in accountability and that if Jonathan was therefore allowed to continue in 2015 it would no doubt damage the whole country," the Ijaw leader wrote.

He said Mr. Obasanjo's claim that Mr. Jonathan and his people turned the Boko Haram insurgency into an industry for making money was false and '"uncharitable".

"You should name how Jonathan and his people turned Boko Haram into a money-making industry and who are his people that benefited from that industry... ," the former minister said.