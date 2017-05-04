Rwanda: President Kagame Hails Partnership With Global Fund

Kigali, 03 May 2017 - President Paul Kagame has lauded partnership with Global Fund in enhancing disease prevention and ensuring adequate treatment nationwide in a bid to improve the lives of Rwandans.

The Head of State made the remarks this morning while addressing the 37th Meeting of the body's Board of Directors. Global Fund is an international financing organisation, which focuses on attracting and disbursing additional resources to prevent and treat HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

"Rwandans than ever are receiving antiretroviral treatment. Mortality from tuberculosis and malaria has decreased significantly. The Global Fund has been a valuable partner, alongside PEPFAR and other mechanisms in our effort to transform lives of Rwandans. This progress could only have been achieved in a coherent, integrated, sustainable health system," President Kagame said.

The President further pointed out that by strengthening national health systems, the Global Fund has had a wider impact on health outcomes beyond the three diseases that the Fund targets. He commended the fund's efforts to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability.

"The task of sustaining the Global Fund requires constant attention and above all continuing to deliver good results. These commitments will help save countless lives around the world. If the philosophy behind the Global Fund track record could be applied to other global problems, our world would be a better place," President Kagame added.

The 37th Global Fund Board of Directors Meeting is hosted in Rwanda as a way for the fund to learn about the country's innovative approaches towards community health.

The Chair of Global Fund Board, Norbert Hauser, praised Rwanda for effective use of the fund's grants to significantly reduce malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

"Rwanda has shown exceptional leadership by investing in the health of its people, and Rwanda is one of the leading implementers of grants supported by the Global Fund partnership," Chair Norbert Hauser said.

The Global Fund Partnership has supported national health programmes such as; antiretroviral HIV therapy for more than 175,000 people, detection and treatment of 36,000 smear-positive tuberculosis cases, as well as the distribution of over 18 million insecticide-treated nets to protect families from malaria.

The Fund provides financial support for programmes on AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria in a three-year cycle. For the three-year period that began on 1 January 2017, the Global Fund allocated US$ 210 million (~ 180 billion Frw) to Rwanda.

Partnership between the Government of Rwanda and the Global Fund started in 2003. In the last 15 years, a total of US$ 1.231 billion (over 1 trillion Frw) was approved by the Board to support the implementation of HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria prevention/treatment programmes.