MASVINGO: A local pressure group, the Community Tolerance and Development Trust (COTRAD), has urged the newly elected Mwenezi East legislator Joosbi Omar to seriously consider the plight of his electorate as he has abandoned all developmental projects he initiated during the campaign period.

In a statement released this week, COTRARD said the newly elected MP completely deserted the constituency soon after the election results were announced.

Omar romped to victory with a landslide lead of 18 700 votes against a combined 868 votes from two opposition candidates on 8 April.

"The district was once a hive of activity by Zanu PF officials during the by-election campaign; however, unexpectedly, the party abandoned the community after Joosbi Omar, Zanu PF candidate, was elected Mwenezi East Member of Parliament," said the statement.

The organization facilitated a dialogue meeting at Negari Primary school in the constituency where disgruntled villagers said Zanu PF leaders only come to the people when they want votes and after being elected into office they disappear.

The meeting also noted that food aid and other hand-outs which were being donated by the ruling party during election campaign had stopped.

Phillip Marufu of Matande village under Chief Neshuro told the meeting that Omar initiated a road maintenance program during the election campaign but the project came to an abrupt end as soon as the election results had been announced.

"We are concerned why the road maintenance program has been abandoned just after elections. In ward 3, the road maintenance started from Musaverima and shortly ended at Mushezheveti village; and in ward 2 the road refurbishment was done from Neshuro via Matande road and ended at Pfokonye Gomo in Matande village," said the villager.

"COTRARD sincerely urges the responsible authorities to seriously consider the plight of the people who elect them, we will continue to advocate for transparency and accountability of public officials to community needs," the statement said.

"The organization also encourages villagers to continuously engage public officials at all levels to present their issues and to seek explanation and justification on critical decisions made on their behalf by public officials," reads part of the statement.