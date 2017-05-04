Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Meets South-East Senators

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has met with South-East leaders in the Senate.

The meeting, held at the official residence of Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in Abuja yesterday, was to allow the IPOB leader reunite with elite in the region.

The closed-door meeting, which had all South-East senators in attendance, was said to have stressed the need for unity, peace and development in the South-East region.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Senate President has raised the alarm of alleged plans by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to invade his country home in Enugu and other apartments, under the guise of searching for looted funds.

Ekweremadu, who raised the alarm by citing Senate Order 43 that deals with issues of personal explanation, said that the plot to frame him up was to pave way for his forceful removal.

Ekweremadu, who read a letter reportedly written to him by an unnamed Nigerian, informing him of EFCC's plots, said the anti-graft agency was also planning to 'plant' ammunition in his apartment during the raid.

He said the move was to force him out of office and give the impression that he is a corrupt politician, unfit to hold any public office.

According to him, plans have also been perfected by the anti-graft agency to use groups to protest in major cities across the country, calling for his resignation and prosecution.

In another development, the IPOB has urged the public to ignore statements purportedly credited to their leader, Kanu, agreeing to the restructuring or tampering with the ethos of the struggle, which amounts to supporting President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful yesterday, the group warned those behind the nefarious act, accusing them of working for the Federal Government to scuttle IPOB's aspiration for Biafra nation.

The group alleged that some unscrupulous persons are fabricating letters and stories to make them look as if they were written by Kanu.

The statement said: "We warn those behind this calculated campaign of calumny, especially the APC propaganda machine and their affiliates, to stop this particularly despicably immoral act with immediate effect or face the wrath of IPOB.

"Those behind this latest show of shame are fully aware that our leader is unable to speak up against some of these fabrications as he was barred from speaking to the media."