4 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 3 Suspected Female Suicide Bombers Killed in Borno

Photo: The Guardian Nigeria
(file photo).

Three suspected female suicide bombers were killed while attempting to attack a military outpost near Muna garage at the outskirt of Maiduguri in Borno State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said.

Malam Abdulkadir Ibrahim, NEMA North-East Information Officer, said in a statement issued in Maiduguri that the incident occurred on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday at 10.05p.m., three suspected female teenage suicide bombers attempted to attack military outpost popularly known as "Gontanamo" along Muna garage.

"They were sighted trying to gain access to the premises and were shot by the security agents on guard leading to the detonation of their concealed explosives."

"All the three of them were killed in the explosion.

"A security personnel was also injured," Ibrahim said.

The Information Officer said that the remains of the bombers had been evacuated by aids workers.

"The corpses were evacuated to Borno Specialist Hospital by NEMA and officials of the State Emergency Response team," he said.

The state Police Command also confirmed the report.

Malam Murtala Ibrahim, the 2 1/c Police Public Relations Officer, gave the confirmation in a statement issued to newsmen in Maiduguri.

"On Wednesday, at about 22:45hrs, three female suicide bombers with Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) strapped to their bodies attempted to enter Maiduguri town.

"They were intercepted by security personnel on duty along Maiduguri/Mafa road, close to the gate of 195 battalion location.

"The three bombers detonated their IEDs, killing themselves only, while one soldier was said to have been injured.

"Police Anti Bomb Unit personnel have visited the scene and rendered it safe while normalcy has since been restored," the police spokesman said.

