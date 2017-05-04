A ZANU PF MP has said his party is not trustworthy in the eyes of citizens adding that President Robert Mugabe's government has got a task of bringing back the lost trust.

Fortune Chasi, who represents Mazowe South constituency in parliament, was among the panelists at a MISA -Zimbabwe World Press Freedom day breakfast meeting held in Harare, Tuesday.

Chasi was responding to complaints about the leaving out of citizens in the formulation of the Cyber Crimes and Computer Crimes bill, which is yet to be tabled before parliament.

The piece of legislation is seen by some as a weapon by government to fight freedom of expression as opposed to being a law that protects citizens.

"Trust is a very important issue which as a nation and going forward is something that we need to deal with in a very fundamental way, and I think we are at a time where we oppose something from government at times because it is just coming from government, because there are trust issues.

"I think the role is on the government to resolve those trust issues and until they are resolved we are always going to have these issues... ," said the former deputy Justice Minister.

Since 2000, Zimbabwe has been holding elections whose outcomes have, however, been contested by the opposition.

Government's reluctance to deal with corruption, lack of respect for the rule of law as well as inconsistent economic policies have also affected the credibility of government since the turn of the millennium.

Chasi said although it is the norm, worldwide, for governments to enact laws for the citizens, consultations should be made.