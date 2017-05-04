TRIANGLE coach Taurai Mangwiro says it's time his men delivered on the home front after the Lowveld side managed their first win of the Castle Lager Premiership campaign this year.

It has been a bitter-sweet week for Mangwiro whose team beat Bulawayo City in the City of Kings only for the coach to lose his father-in-law in Rusape.

"Our win in Bulawayo was a perfect present to our fans back in Triangle. They had waited for so long and I felt happy for them, my technical team and the executive when we collected maximum points at Barbourfields," said Mangwiro.

"I still owe them a victory at home and having won away I am confident that we are going to do it again at home. "I want our fans to celebrate at home and I know they have waited for too long and we must deliver. "My boys are now adjusting to my type of play and it is my hope that they will continue with the fighting spirit they showed against Bulawayo City."

Meanwhile, Black Rhinos coach Stanford "Stix" Mtizwa has called on his men to keep their feet on the ground after a flying start to life back in the Premiership.

Chauya Chipembere have conceded once so far in the campaign. "We are not going to relax because a number of teams will be finding it difficult to match our type of play. We need to win our games and catch up with teams on top of the log," said Mtizwa.

The two-time Zimbabwe champions have been doing well since their return to the Premiership this year.