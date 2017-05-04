Nigeria: Eight Countries for Okpekpe Road Race

Elite athletes from as many as eight countries will participate in next weekend's fifth Okpekpe international 10km road race in Okpekpe, Etsako East local government area of Edo state.

The countries who have confirmed their participation according to Dare Esan, spokesman for the race are Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea,Tanzania, Morocco, Turkey, Burundi and the host nation, Nigeria.

'We are delighted to announce that elite athletes from eight countries will participate in the IAAF Bronze label race scheduled for Saturday May 13th,' says Esan who revealed that former Nigeria track and field international Yusuf Ali who is the top technical official of the race have confirmed the number of participating countries based on the conclusion of the international elite athletes registration.

'This is in fulfillment of the IAAF conditions for a label race. The rules state that all label races, from gold to bronze must have a certain number of international elite field spread across four or five countries depending on the class of the label, he explained. Esan added that the desire of the Okpekpe organisers is to move to the silver label rating by next year.