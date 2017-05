Giving further explanations on the occurrence, Chief Executive Officer of GRIDCO, William Amuna said: "there was a surge of power around 9:40pm last night."

He however indicated that "almost 50% of the power across the country has been restored" adding that GRIDCo is still working to restore power to the nation.

The lights went off around 9 pm.

The last time a nationwide blackout hit Ghana was in January 2016 as a result of system failure.