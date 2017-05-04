South Africa: Primary School Girl Dies Under Police Truck

A pupil has been killed in an accident involving a police prison truck in Wynberg, Gauteng police said on Wednesday.

Police said the primary school pupil apparently ended up underneath the truck.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said it was still not clear how the accident happened as police were still at the scene.

Dlamini said the driver of the truck did not know how the girl ended up underneath his vehicle.

"The driver said he heard something underneath the truck while at an intersection in Wynberg," Dlamini said.

The age of the girl has not been established as police are still trying to trace her parents, he added.

Source: News24