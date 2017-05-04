The Blantyre Water Board (BWB) Wednesday disconnected water at the Blantyre Government Building Complex due to unpaid bills amounting to over K2 million.

Regional Housing Officer (South), Wyson Chirwa confirmed the news saying departments should settle their bills for the water to be reconnected.

"We received a bill amounting to K 2, 453, 667. 16; therefore the departments should make sure that they clear their arrears as per the last bill which was sent to their offices for the water to be reconnected," he said.

The situation has created panic among those working in the building on the use of water-run sanitation facilities like toilets.

District Rural Housing Officer (DRHO) for Blantyre, Graciano Kamwezi, who is housed in the building, said the absence of water will affect workers in as far as the use of toilets is concerned.

"Water is life, the building will not be hygienic and this may cause diseases such as diarrhea," he said.

Publications Officer for Ministry of Information, Jane Suya showed concern over the disconnection of water saying, as a woman, she will find it difficult in as far as personal hygiene is concerned.

"It is a fact that we have no running water because Blantyre Water board came to close the taps. I am a woman and l need water for my person hygiene," she said.

The Government Office Complex houses over 10 government departments such as; the Ministry of Tourism, the Department of Meteorological Services, Immigration Offices, Administrator General, Legal Aid, Information and offices of the District Commissioner (DC) just to mention a few.