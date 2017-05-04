HUMAN RIGHTS defender Okay Machisa has filed a High Court challenge against the continued use of spikes by traffic enforcement police details.

Machisa, who is also Zimbabwe Human Rights (ZimRights) director, is suing Police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri, who is first respondent and Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo as second.

In an application filed through the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Machisa seeks the complete banning of spikes as a tool that should be used by police traffic operatives.

Machisa insists spikes posed a danger to both humans and property.

"I am concerned that despite their (spikes) potential to cause grievous harm to persons and property, the use of these devices is not governed by any legislation with individual police officers retaining discretion to decide when to deploy them," said Machisa in his accompanying affidavit.

"Consequently, the use of 'spikes' is arbitrary and unregulated, resulting in some members of the ZRP using them in situations which may lead to loss of life and property in clear violation of the obligation to use justifiable force in effecting an arrest."

Machisa also cited Section 85 (1) (d) of the Constitution which empowers any person acting in the public interest to approach the courts alleging that a fundamental right or freedom enshrined in this Chapter was being infringed by a particular action.

He said he was filing the challenge in his capacity as a "conscientious citizen and road user".

Machisa further said his challenge was also buttressed by similar concerns often raised by MPs in Zimbabwe's parliament over police's continued use of the prickly metal objects ostensibly to stop motorists breaching police roadblocks.

He added, "It is my contention that there are less lethal means of traffic enforcement which the ZRP could use to ensure compliance with the country's traffic laws, including noting the registration plate of the vehicle and following up with the Central Vehicle Registry in the event that a suspect has fled from a crime scene.

"The current state of affairs where spikes are deployed without compunction is a violation of the right to administrative justice as set out in s68 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which provides for administrative conduct that is lawful, prompt, efficient, reasonable, proportionate, impartial and both substantially and procedurally fair."

The ZimRights chief said he was praying for an outright ban on the use of the controversial tools.

"In the circumstances, I therefore entreat this honourable court to grant an order prohibiting the use of spikes by the 1st and 2nd Respondents' functionaries who have shown a disregard for persons and property in the manner of using spikes," he said.

Both Chihuri and Chombo are yet to formally respond to the challenge.

But Home Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni has often defended the police action saying this was the best means in which errant motorists disobeying police orders to stop could be contained.

Mguni has told parliament repeatedly that it is in fact the motorists who run over spikes already laid on the paths of motorists as opposed to police throwing them at offending motorists.