4 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Two 'Fake Soldiers' of Malawi Defence Force Arrested

By Hawa Mzee

Malawi Police in Dedza have arrested two men; Abel Ekani Chakwindima, 35, and Chifuniro Chiwoko, 32, for impersonating Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldiers.

According to Sub Inspector Edward Kabango who is Public Relations Officer for Dedza Police Station, one of the suspects was once a soldier from 2008 but was dismissed from the military in 2013 for bad behavior.

"On 27 of April the two went to Njonja in Dedza and erected a roadblock. They were demanding money from people passing and they were putting on military uniforms and using a motorcycle with a MDF registration number," he said.

According to Kabango, Police from Njonja got wind of the two and their dubious activities and arrested them seizing K13, 000 in their possession.

Ekani and Chiwoko hail from Traditional Authority (TA) Chiseka in Lilongwe.

The two are expected to appear in court soon.

