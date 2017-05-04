4 May 2017

Kenya: Omarion Set to Perform in Nairobi in June

American RnB singer, songwriter, dancer, fashion icon, actor and producer Omarion on Monday confirmed he will headline the maiden Afro Pop festival.

The show will be held on June 3, 2017 at the Ngong racecourse waterfront.

In a video clip that he posted on social media the singer said he will be in Nairobi for the show.

“Waddup Nairobi! It’s the one and only Omarion. I will be live at the Afro Pop Festival, the biggest event in East Africa, 3rd June it’s gonna be too lit. At the Ngong racecourse!”

Omarion’s latest song distance was shot in South Africa and also features dancer the singer said he was impressed that for the first time in a while, there was someone who was showing women as beautiful as they are and not just sexual objects.

Afro Pop Festival is an annual event whereby different parties and communities get to showcase their Culture in general through food, art, dance at the sometime getting to highlight common issues affecting the society as a whole.

The details of the ticketing and the rest of the line-up will be released soon after everything is confirmed.

