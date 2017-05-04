Kenya: New BFFs Lupita, Rihanna Steal the Show at 2017 MET Gala

Oscar award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and newly found BFF American singer Rihanna stole the show at the 2017 MET Gala that took place in New York.

Lupita lived up to her reputation of slaying on the red carpet with a peach off-the-shoulder Prada gown with a feathered neckline.

While Rihanna wore a Comme des Garçons look, straight off the Fall 2016 runway, the sculptural piece was inspired by 18th-century “punks” and consisted of floral fabrics, layered and pulled apart like petals.

But what actually created abuzz online was a picture that captures the two taking a selfie together.

Last month, Twitter created a phantom movie that the two said they would consider starring in .

Netizens couldn’t get enough of the picture that has been widely shared on social media.