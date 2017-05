Sumbawanga — Five fishermen have died after a canoe they were travelling in capsized in Lake Rukwa.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, according to Acting Rukwa Regional Police Commander Polycarp Urio.

Mr Urio said the deceased, who are residents of Ilanga village in Muze ward, are Paschal Kipeza(30), Peter William(45), Edward Emily(40), Frank Kadima(36) Pamoja and Saliboko Damasi (28).