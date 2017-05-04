4 May 2017

Tanzania: MPs Want Govt to Increase Health Budget

By Athuman Mtulya

Dodoma. National chairman of NCCR-Mageuzi and Vunjo MP Mr James Mbatia on Thursday asked all MPs to put aside their political differences and put pressure on the government to increase Health budget.

On Tuesday, Minister for Health Ms Ummy Mwalimu tabled in the House Sh1trillion budget estimates for the 2017/18 fiscal year, but according to Mr Mbatia it is clear that the proposed budget is not enough to improve the 'dilapidated' health sector.

"As MPs we have constitutional mandate of supervising the government on these matters. If we all agree that this budget is not enough, then it is our responsibility to ensure it is increased," he noted.

Seconding Mr Mbatia's argument, Kinondoni MP (CUF) Maulid Mtulia proposed the MPs to add at least Sh400 billion.

"We have ratified the Abuja declaration which calls for Health to be allocated with 15 per cent of the entire government budget," he said, "The proposed budget is very small, we should at least make it reach five per cent of entire budget which would be Sh1.5 trillion."

