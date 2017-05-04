Tanzania: MPs Debate Quality of Education

Dodoma — Education was on the spotlight in Parliament yesterday, this time focus being on its quality as offered in public secondary schools.

MPs challenged the government to work harder and improve the quality of secondary education offered in the country.

They also took a swipe at the government for poor performance of students studying in public schools.

Vunjo MP James Mbatia (NCCR-Mageuzi) said most public secondary schools have serious shortage of key learning and teaching materials while infrastructure was in bad shape. In a supplementary question, Mr Mbatia wanted the government to say when it would develop effective means of improving education so that the country would have quality human resource.

"On March 2, 2013, President Jakaya Kikwete formed a special commission under the permanent secretary for Education and Vocational Training, Prof Sifuni Mchome, to strategise on how best to improve our education, and by March 31, 2013 the commission tabled in Parliament their findings and recommendations, but we have never heard anything since," Mr Mbatia wondered.

For her part, Special Seats MP Zainab Katimba (CCM) called the government to disband the Tanzania Education Authority (TEA) for failing to effectively supervise the sector. "During the 2015 Form Four Examination results, at least 240,996 (equivalent to 67.91 per cent) of candidates scored Division Four whereby, a total of 113,489 (equivalent to 32.09 per cent) scored Division O," she said.

In her response, Education, Science and Technology deputy minister Stella Manyanya put up a defence saying the government has been always working tirelessly to improve the quality of education.

She cited the adjustment of results grading system by the National examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) from point average GPA to total points forming grade (Divisions) among key strides so far undertaken by the government for that purpose.

"The government has been forming a number of task-force teams to mull and strategise on viable means of improving the quality of education in the country," she insisted.

Moreover, she revealed that through the Secondary Education Development Plan (Sedp), the ministry renovated a total of 792 schools at the cost of Sh123.8 billion.