Photo: The Citizen

The former CUF chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba.

Dar es Salaam — Civic United Front (CUF) chairman Professor Ibrahim Lipumba has refuted claims that he is being used by the ruling CCM to weaken the opposition.

He made the statement during an interview with a local television station on Thursday morning.

Prof Lipumba said the accusations, which have been made by CUF secretary general and his followers do not hold water.

"Maalim is accusing me of being used by CCM because I have dared to stand up against him," said Prof Lipumba.