4 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: More Steam Urged in Curbing Child Labour

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Allan Ntana

Tabora — Sikonge, Urambo and Kaliua district councils in Tabora Region have been told to improve their strategies for fighting child labour in order to rescue innocent children from humiliation and lack of education.

The call was made recently by the Kaliua District Commissioner, Mr Abel Busalama.

He was speaking at a conference organised by Winrock International, under the auspices of the Prosper Plus project.

He told officials from the three councils that allowing people to involve children in tobacco cultivation and other forms of hazardous work contravened International Labour Organisation (ILO) declarations.

Mr Busalama commended Prosper Plus for their initiatives in sensitising stakeholders, tobacco growing communities and government officials to participate fully in the anti-child labour campaign, adding that close co-ordination amongst them would yield swift, positive results.

Tabora Regional Project Co-ordinator Christopher Luyenga, said the conference assessed the headway made by each district in implementing its strategies for tackling the problem.

Tanzania

Uganda, Tanzania Ranked Worst on Gender Policy Score Card

Uganda and Tanzania trail behind the rest of the East African countries on the score card sheet when it comes to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.