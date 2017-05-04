Tanzania: More Steam Urged in Curbing Child Labour

Tabora — Sikonge, Urambo and Kaliua district councils in Tabora Region have been told to improve their strategies for fighting child labour in order to rescue innocent children from humiliation and lack of education.

The call was made recently by the Kaliua District Commissioner, Mr Abel Busalama.

He was speaking at a conference organised by Winrock International, under the auspices of the Prosper Plus project.

He told officials from the three councils that allowing people to involve children in tobacco cultivation and other forms of hazardous work contravened International Labour Organisation (ILO) declarations.

Mr Busalama commended Prosper Plus for their initiatives in sensitising stakeholders, tobacco growing communities and government officials to participate fully in the anti-child labour campaign, adding that close co-ordination amongst them would yield swift, positive results.

Tabora Regional Project Co-ordinator Christopher Luyenga, said the conference assessed the headway made by each district in implementing its strategies for tackling the problem.