Tanzania: Shanta Gold Reveals Promising Report

Shanta Gold said yesterday update from its ongoing exploration at Nkuluwisi will open a door to possible expansion of New Luika Gold Mine (NLGM) in Chunya, Mbeya.

The gold producer, developer and explorer said in a statement that the exploration update of Nkuluwisi, maiden resource, Lupa Goldfields target lower grade ore bodies which could increase production levels and add to mine life.

Shanta Chief Executive Officer Toby Bradbury said the updates would add significant to NLGM operations and might revise mine plan.

"Further upside remains along strike at Nkuluwisi and also at a series of highly prospective and proximate targets in the Lupa Goldfield identified through our focused exploration programme," Dr Bradbury said. NLGM already has resources of 9.47 million tonnes at 2.24 g/t for 683,000 oz that sit outside the recently updated results.

The update highlights at a 0.5g/t cut-off shows a total resource of 3,973,000 tonnes at 1.1 grammes per tonne for a total of 140,894 ounces (oz) of gold achieved. Other measured include resources of 224,000 t at 1.29 g/t for a total of 9,266 oz of gold achieved, and indicated resources of 2,311,000 t at 1.13 g/t for a total of 83,888 oz of gold achieved.

Shanta Gold, the East Africafocused gold producer, in March, released encouraging drilling results from the Nkuluwisi mine located about 12 kilometres northwest of the NLGM's central processing hub.

The mining currently has defined ore resources on the New Luika, Nkuluwisi and Singida projects and holds exploration licences over a number of additional properties in the country.

Shanta's flagship NLGM commenced production in 2012 and produced 87,713 ounces in 2016. The Company is admitted to trading on London's AIM and has approximately 583 million shares in issue.