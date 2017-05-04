Tanzania: Banks Shun Lending, Turn to Treasury-Bills

Oversubscription of treasury bills auctioned by the Central Bank continued as banks, the main investors turn to risk-free government securities shunning lending to borrowers.

The short term government note auction yesterday attracted bids worth 357.28bn/- which is almost three times of the amount offered to the market for bidding. However the government ultimately retained 139.5bn/- offered to the market for bidding as successful amount.

The weighted average yield to maturity declined across all tenures but did not impede investors to rush for the short term government instrument. Yield rates for the 364 days offer dipped to 12.40 per cent compared to 13.56 per cent of the instrument auctioned two weeks ago. It dropped to 10.95 per cent for the 182 days from 12.77 per cent of the previous session.

For the 35 days, interest rates increased slightly to 6.81 per cent from 6.76 per cent. The 364 and 182 days tenures controlled over 95 per cent of the session attracting bids worth 190.75bn/- and 161.75bn/- respectively.

Commercial banks are among the major investors in government notes alongside pension funds, insurance companies and some microfinance institutions. According to a stock broker who did not want to be mentioned, oversubscription of the government securities is a result of banks preference of risk free government securities over lending to borrowers.

Banks are currently facing soaring non-performing loans levels which have affected their balance sheets and hampered lending to borrowers.

Latest official data suggest the ratio of non-performing loans ratio to gross loans has increased from 6.5 per cent to 9.5 per cent with a score of banks accumulating a ratio of over 50 per cent as loan repayment default rate soared to record high.

The industry benchmark for NPLs ratio is pegged at five per cent. Analysts say the problem is likely to have broader impact to banks, businesses and the economy in general as shrinking lending to businesses means starving the economy of the funds to drive growth.