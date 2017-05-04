4 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Federation Striving to Ensure Youth Participation, Benefit

By Sintayehu Tamirat

The Ethiopian Youth Federation said it would strive effort to actively engage and ensure benefits of the youth from available opportunities in the country.

While briefing journalists in connection with the upcoming 2nd Federation Conference due to take place as of May 5, 2017 , Federation President Tarekegn Abdujebar said the predominant agenda will be the deliberation on ways to ensure the benefit from all the packages and provisions including the 10 billion Birr Youth Revolving Fund.

The conference is a platform for the youth to discuss their challenges and put forward direction and interventions, he added.

"We expect that significant national decisions that will realize the economic, social and political benefits of the youth as well as their active engagement in the nation's affairs will be passed," he noted.

He highlighted that the federation has carried out several activities in the past that the youth could engage in rendering services to the community in the health, education and the like sectors.

The president said the federation has been working to influence the incumbent to allocate the 10 billion Birr Youth Revolving Fund.

For her part, Federation Vice President, Tsigereda Zewdu said that the conference will critically discuss how members can effectively use the Youth Revolving Fund. It will also evaluate the past three year's performance of the federation and review the next three years strategic plan.

According to Tarekegn, President Dr. Mulatu Teshome and other senior government officials, honorable guests from overseas are expected to honor the three-day event which attracts 1000 youths from across the nation.

The Federation has over 8.5 million members.

