Ethiopia: Call for Climate Change Resilient Technologies for Agricultural Productivity

As climate change and related problems have been posing a serious challenge to the agricultural productivity, farmers are in desperate need of climate change resilient technology, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resource.

Addressing a two- day long iMashilla final project meeting aimed at improving the productivity of sorghum in water limited environments, Minister Dr. Eyasu Abraha said that due to the improved technology ,the total agricultural production and productivity of the country have significantly increased through improving food self- sufficiency status in the country.

To this end, he said the research institutions are working hard to generate appropriate technologies that meets the interest of the market and the consumers.

The Minister further said that though the country has managed to withstand the recent El Niño induced drought effects, a lot is expected in-terms of leveraging the country's genetic and natural resources to come up with drought -resistant crops.

For instance, Sorghum is one of the food security crops in the country as it contributes huge portion of the annual grain production, he said, adding the project is targeted and designed to address the major challenges in drought , dry low lands.

For his part, Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research Deputy Director General Dr. Adugna Wakjira said : " We are here to celebrate final workshop of the project iMashilla and to see its impact for the last four and half years."

According to him , as millions of Ethiopians use iMashilla or sorghum as staple food in harsh environment, the crop is selected for this project.

Melkassa Agricultural Research Centre Director, who is also the National Sorghum Programme Coordinator,Dr. Taye Tadesse said that iMashilla project is a targeted approach to sorghum improvement in moisture stress areas of Ethiopia. The project aimed at increasing drought adaptation mechanisms for sorghum.