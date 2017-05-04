4 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Premier Meets UN Human Rights Commissioner

By Leulseged Worku

The UN Human Rights High Commissioner, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said he had a very engaging discussion on human right issues with Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn.

After the discussion, talking to journalists yesterday the commissioner said: "Challenges of human rights in Ethiopia were our talking points and I will have similar meeting with other senior officials."

They also agreed to work together to protect human rights in the country and had a satisfying discussion ,according to Mulugeta Zewde ,Director General for International Organization with Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, the Commissioner had discussions with Dr. Addisu Gebre-Egziabher, Commissioner of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and political parties.

During his stay here, Zeid will also hold discussions with African Union Commission officials, including the Chairperson of the Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

His talks with African Union officials will focus on plans to reinforce coordination between the UN and AU on human rights, in line with other recent steps to strengthen their partnership, including the recent signature in New York of a framework agreement on enhanced cooperation in peace and security.

