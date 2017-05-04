Ethiopia: Promoting Pro-Poor Development

analysis

It is understood that as a developing country the nation's economy relies on natural resource-based agriculture, characterized by small-scale and rain-fed system. Almost all citizens earn their living from this sector which is characterized by a hand to mouth life. Hence, to buoy up the population income and living status, addressing poverty is a priority agenda for the government. Cognizant of this fact, the government has geared up to execute pro-poor agendas. In so doing, it has achieved tangible results. Chief among the results are found mobilizing finance from domestic and foreign sources and allocating budgets in a fair manner to prioritized areas, also subsidizing states based on the population size and their developmental needs. In addition, to consolidating efforts, stretching infrastructures throughout the country could also be mentioned. The construction of roads which connect remote rural parts with the urban centres has brought immense results in facilitating economic growth. The roads have made possible the provision of agricultural inputs such as fertilizer, selected seeds, pest and herbicides in a cost effective manner. In these regard, the rise of crop productivity per hectare is attributable to the availability of modern infrastructures. Farmers also benefit from this development because they become capable enough to supply their farms products to the market curtailing unnecessary cost. The expansion of schools in rural parts of the country has exhibited pro-poor policy, which benefits the rural community. Currently, parents could send their children to nearby schools. The expansion of colleges also facilitates the churning out of well-qualified human resources, which play key a role in stimulating economic growth. The education expansion is also ascribed to structural change because, unlike their parents, utilizing their skills, graduates could earn their living from non-farming sectors. Education also helps to expand employment opportunities and income generation, which in turn supports poverty reduction. Moreover, the increment of the number of educated people has enabled the nation to somehow harness demographic dividends. The other aspect of pro-poor endeavour can be explained by the expansion of health centres in the rural parts. Two decades ago, due to the none availability of health facilities and health personnel in the rural parts, child and maternal mortality rates were high. But now the picture is dramatically changed thanks to the provision of medical services. The death rate has made a nose dive. Communicable and water-born diseases which affect public health are also slashed down. The dissemination of public health education has helped raise awareness regarding community's sanitation.

Addressing poverty without job creation is unthinkable. In this regard the government has striven a lot and much has been achieved. The provision of entrepreneurial skills to youths and the creation of groups of small-scale enterprises have allowed room for job creations and income generation. Currently, these enterprises are said to be sources of self employment. They as well contribute for the nation's economic growth. It is obvious, in our country, poverty is rampant both in rural and urban parts. But there are more people in rural areas than the urban centres. Hence, in addressing the problem, side-by-side with the expansion of infrastructures which are the key indicators of non-income economic status, helping farmers to raise their income through creating value chain is vital. Traditionally, it was brokers who benefit more than farmers from the sale of products. Because, by using their financial power and network brokers compel farmers to sell their products for cheap. Such situation used to make farmers more poorer. To curb such tragic scenarios, currently, farmers have organized themselves in productive cooperatives. This somehow has enabled them to raise their bargaining power while marketing their products. On the other hand, the provision of industrial products used by farmers for consumption in fair price through the cooperative shops can be seen as a prudential measure in protecting farmers from unnecessary exploitation. The other thing that must be recognized as a helpful tool to protect farmers from cycles of poverty is the provision of the necessary information to farmers with regard to weather and the agronomic aspect of their farm. Clearly, the sector is highly vulnerable to climate variability, which harms the products. Thus, informing farmers with regard to the weather situation through meteorological institution is critically essential before the harvests lay waste. No doubt that most farmers can get better income in the time of better harvest than when the turn of events prove adverse. In our country farming is a seasonal business and guided by weather phenomena. Hence, preparing farmlands, planting seeds, weeding herbs and harvesting yields need the necessary information as an input. Denying farmers this key information is tantamount to inviting total destruction. Therefore, the provision of information and the proper utilization of the information should be taken as a norm rather than an exception. Pastoral communities are also highly affected by climate variation and drought. Whenever inclement weather surfaces the loss of livestock goes without saying. Hence, to make the sector resilient, providing meteorological information is essential.

In sum, to enhance pro-poor development in addition to the expansion of non-income aspect of the economy, creating market link to farmers and creating job opportunities for the unemployed and providing the necessary information for the drought-prone community should be strengthened.